Prime Minister José Maria Neves presided Thursday, November 12, over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Praia Hilton Hotel, an investment assessed at some 41 million euros. Neves used the occasion to highlight the importance the infrastructure will have on economic growth and the...
São Vicente district court judge Antero Tavares has ordered former Caixa Económica de Cabo Verde (CECV) assistant manager and treasurer Heriberto “Bety” Rodrigues held in preventive custody pending his trial on charges of fraud and breach of trust....
Cape Verdean diplomat Jacqueline Pires Ferreira has presented the letters of credential accrediting her as Cape Verde’s ambassador to Germany to German President Joachim Gauck in Berlin....
Four individuals were taken before a Paúl district court judge on the island of Santo Antão this Wednesday, November 11, on charges of sexual abuse of minors and child pornography. The victims are six underage boys with ages ranging between 7 and 12 from the Chã de Canela district of Figueiral....
